Hub International to close Bella Coola office March 28

Hub International will be closing its Bella Coola office effective Thursday, March 28. In a letter to its customers, Hub noted that it has been providing automobile insurance in Bella Coola for over 20 years, but during the last several years they have “tried to maintain service but due to staff shortages and circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to continue to provide local ICBC and Motor Licensing services in Bella Coola.”

The company says it has been “actively working with ICBC and Service BC to ensure services can be transitioned to the Service BC location.” However, as that location is not yet ready, ICBC’s Autoplan Sales Department is available to renew vehicle insurance or help you obtain a temporary operating permit. You can contact ICBC by phone at 1-800-328-4484.

Interim arrangements are also being made for driver license renewals. ICBC will be reaching out to customers to inform them of the plan.

HUB International will continue to provide services for auto and home insurance from our Williams Lake branches. Should you have any questions or require further assistance, we can be reached at 1-877-395-6565.