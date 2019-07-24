HR Macmillan Space Centre comes to Houston

HR Macmillan Space Centre stopped by the Houston Public Library July 17. The children aged five to 12got to do hands on science experiments. Approximately 30 kids attended. Matthew Cimone, Space Interpreter from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver visits communities between Prince George and Terrace throughout the summer. He spoke about the Apollo 50: Celebrating Moon exploration across Canada on July 20, 2019 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre is a non-profit community resource that brings the wonders of space to Earth. Through innovative programming, exhibits and activities, their goal is to inspire sustained interest in the fields of Earth science, space science and astronomy. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Jul. 24, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

