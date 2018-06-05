How we got here: a timeline of the quarry proposal and local resistance Many residents continue fight against quarry application











In late March, a public notice appeared in the print edition of the Observer. It was small, with unremarkable black printon a white background – not unlike many of the ads and notices printed in the newspaper on a weekly basis. But this little notice, tucked into page five between a hop farm article and a concert ad, would create waves through the local communities, galvanizing residents of Agassiz Harrison and raising serious questions about the power of citizen activism. The Observer has created a timeline to summarize some of the biggest moments of the proposed aggregate quarry, starting long before resident opposition began. An application for quarry operations on a mountainside between Agassiz and Harrison has led to a large scale resistance, with more than three times the population of Harrison Hot Springs signing an online petition. –May 24, 2017: District of Kent (DOK) council received a staff report about an Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) inclusion application for 0.8 hectares of land at the rear of 3628 Hot Springs Road, Agassiz. The ALC is an independent administrative body tasked with protecting agricultural land from development. It makes decisions regarding what land can be included or excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). This particular ALC application was made as compensation for a proposed transportation, utility and recreational trail that would allow access to the rear of the property for future mining activity, according to DOK mayor John Van Laerhoven. After the inclusion application was approved by DOK and the ALC, the applicant was required to obtain a District Official Community Plan (OCP) amendment to change the OCP designation from Resource Management to Agricultural – a decision to be made by DOK. – August 9, 2017: A partnership of development companies under the name TC Merritt Valley Farms submits a ‘notice of work’ application to the province – the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. The application details a project plan for a construction aggregate quarry at 3628 Hot Springs Road – located 430 metres off of the busy public road. The province will use independent statutory decision makers to receive, review and consider the application. Insane – a rock quarry being considered in the pristine tourism resort area of @harrisontourism #stopagassizharrisonquarry — Canadian Roadrunners (@cndroadrunners) April 26, 2018 – November 15, 2017: DOK adopted the bylaw amendments for the 0.8 hectares of land proposed to be changed to Agricultural in the OCP. According to DOK mayor John Van Laerhoven – who spoke on the issue at the April 23, 2018 council meeting – this amendment gave developers a better shot at approval for a proposed recreational trail that would allow rear access to the property – accommodating future mining activity. However, this ‘proposed trail’ is not listed in the initial notice of work application. A quarry in such a tranquil community based on farming and tourism..what are community gov’t officials thinking?Who has final say shutting this ‘proposed quarry’ down. Trucks are rolling as we speak!Help spread the word and stop this disaster happening. #stopagassizharrisonquarry pic.twitter.com/dyDQfXbTx7 — Loretta Melanson (@Loretta_Digby) April 26, 2018 – February 16, 2018: DOK informed the ALC that ‘fill material’ was being placed at the front of the Hot Springs Road property and sent in photos of the improper land use. – February 23, 2018: The ALC advised DOK that an ALC compliance and enforcement file had been opened regarding the Hot Springs Road property. – March 16, 2018: District staff received the mining permit application referral request from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. – March 29, 2018: A ‘notice of work’ ad is placed in the Observer and asks members of the public affected by or interested in more information about the application to ‘make written representation’ to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources within 30 days of the notice. The proposed Agassiz Harrison Quarry is detrimental to local wildlife and residents – think poor air quality, noise pollution (blasting), tourism #stopagassizharrisonquarry — Canadian Roadrunners (@cndroadrunners) April 17, 2018 Representing the Village of Harrison council at the community meeting, mayor Leo Facio took to the stage to express his opposition to the quarry saying, “It’s very rewarding when people in our communities get together to bring initiatives to head and try to do something about it…we’e fully behind you.” READ: Hundreds of Agassiz Harrison residents gather to oppose quarry application – April 18, 2018: A petition opposing the quarry application is generated online and reaches 2,200 signatures by April 23. The petition – located on change.org – listed truck traffic, road safety, noise, dust, and potential health and environmental impacts as reasons for standing up against the application. It went on to reach 4,688 signatures by June 1, 2018 – more than three times the population of the Village of Harrison. The petition is eventually presented to the Ministry of Energy Mines and Petroleum Resources. –April 18, 2018: Phase one of the committee’s campaign included the circulation of two petitions (one mentioned above) and a letter-writing campaign directed to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. The second petition is printed and garners over 1,550 physical signatures before being presented to the B.C. legislature by Kent-Chilliwack MLA Laurie Throness.

After a brief presentation about the concerns of residents and the work being done by the committee, key organizer Michie Vidal asked Van Laerhoven what the mayor and council’s position is on the proposed mine, and why that position had not been made public.

“Council has not adjudicated a decision at this time and is waiting for the other government agencies to receive feedback from the proponent/applicant as to whether they are meeting all of the requirements of compliance…” Laerhoven said. He later cited the rules of local government which prevent DOK from taking a position in case there is a need for a public hearing – a scenario in which the municipality needs to be neutral.

“Council would be putting themselves in jeopardy at this point if anyone of council said we are opposed to the aggregate mine,” he said. “We will have put ourselves in a position of legal jeopardy and we will have put our citizens in a position of legal jeopardy with their pocket books.”

Van Laerhoven went on to say that DOK is continually monitoring the site to check for land-use compliance, and that he was legally unable to comment on certain elements of the situation.

“We have made considerable direct connections with others involved in this process and there are particular aspects of the District’s actions that I am not able to speak about publicly at this time due to the sensitive legal nature,” he said before acknowledging rumors that DOK is somehow helping the application reach approval.

“The District needs to make decisions, having clear minds without our minds being made up prior to hearing all of the facts when a decision needs to be made by us.”

– April 23, 2018: The final day for public feedback to be submitted to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources passed.

–April 26, 2018: Tourism Harrison and the Harrison Agassiz Chamber of Commerce issues statements expressing opposition to the quarry application.

Tourism Harrison says that placing a mine “at the gate of Harrison will seriously degrade the tourist experience” and nullify the millions “spent by the federal, provincial and local governments in the many improvements that have made Harrison the beautiful Village it is today.”

The Harrison Agassiz Chamber of Commerce says, “the Chamber is all for creating jobs but not at the cost of threatening the many hundreds of tourism and tourism-related jobs in the region.”

– April 26: An anti-quarry petition with 1,550 signatures is presented to BC legislature by MLA Laurie Throness along with his own letter of opposition.

“Every project has to be compatible with the community that it effects,” Throness told the Observer. “…This [gravel pit] is so close the community [and] it is so close to the residents who are going to be negatively impacted by blasting and crushing noises.”

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu also expressed his opposition, telling the Observer he doesn’t believe the mine to be in the area’s best interest, and that he had written a letter to federal Fisheries Minister Dominic Leblanc to make his position clear.

“I believe that the negative environmental consequences of this project, particularly in regards [to] the local watershed and air quality, must be avoided,” Sidhu said via email.

– May 1, 2018: By the end of phase one, key organizer Michie Vidal said residents were as motivated as ever. “I’m pretty impressed and overwhelmed with the way the communities have come together,” she said in a news release May 1. The goal heading into phase two? “Share the message with as many elected officials as possible.”

– May 2, 2018: Phase two of the committee’s letter-writing campaign starts. Letters from phase two are directed to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, the Agricultural Land Commission, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

– May 7, 2018: Friends of Agassiz and Harrison appear as a delegation at the Village of Harrison council meeting, updating council on their work and asking for continued support.

– May 13-14, 2018: Members of the committee meet with MP Jati Sidhu and Harrison mayor Leo Facio at Sidhu’s office in Mission. Environmental impacts were discussed and Sidhu assured the committee that he was in contact with Oceans and Fisheries Canada about the potential impacts of the quarry – particularly on the endangered Salish sucker.

(From left to right:) Harrison resident and committee member Harold Bruins, Village mayor Leo Facio, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu, Harrison resident and key organizer Michie Vidal and committee member Judy Barron pose for a picture outside Sidhu’s Mission office after meeting to talk about the quarry proposal. (Submitted)

–May 22, 2018: Organizer Michie Vidal receives a letter from the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. Minister Michelle Mungall assured her that the statutory decision maker will “carefully consider your concerns surrounding this proposed project.”

“The Ministry takes this application seriously, and will consider and weigh all relevant information and perspectives while remaining committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive review…” Mungall wrote, later stating: “…your engagement is crucial to our democracy.”

– May 29, 2018: The committee starts phase three of it’s campaign with letters to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and the Minister of Agriculture, requesting that the policymakers visit Harrison and the proposed quarry site, “to view first hand the devastating efects an aggregate mine would have on the communities of Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.”

A Stop Work Order was in place to stop material piling at the site of the proposed quarry, according to District of Kent mayor John Van Laerhoven. But other construction activities have continued. (Submitted/Harold Bruins)<

– June 7, 2018: Friends of Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs continue to push back. The committee launched a leaflet campaign to be sent out to local residents through mail, and is in the process of commissioning buttons for residents against the quarry.

The committee will present an update on its efforts to the Village of Harrison council at the regular June 18 meeting.