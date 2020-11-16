How was your week? Campbell River RCMP respond to flight from officers, Canada Revenue scam – again – and bong mistaken for handgun

As of the end of the business day for Sunday, Nov. 15, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 14,982 calls for service which is a 239 call increase over the same date in 2019. The seven-day period from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15, 2020 had 294 files.

Files of Interest:

On Nov. 9, 2020, at 5:50 p.m., RCMP responded to a robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza at Merecroft Village. A tall, slender, Caucasian male with a curly black mullet, believed to be in his 40’s fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash after brandishing a replica handgun. This file is still under investigation and witnesses are needed.

On Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:30 a.m., after responding to multiple abandoned 911 calls, members located a 30-year-old female walking alone without shoes in an agitated state and acting in a bizarre fashion. Police were able to get the female to medical assistance without any physical altercation.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at 2:25 a.m., police attempted to pull over a burgundy Chevrolet Pickup at Park Road and the North Island Highway. The truck fled Northbound at a high rate of speed and the stop had to be called off for public safety reasons. Police are looking for a driver with a chinstrap beard and olive complexion.

On Nov. 13, 2020, another individual fell victim to the Canada Revenue/Service Canada scam. A simple reminder to people in the community, police are not coming to your door to arrest you for errors made on your tax account. If you receive a call from Canada Revenue demanding money, hang up.

On Nov. 13th, 2020 at 11:50 a.m., a report came to the police of a female being held against her will in the 500 block of Cedar Street. Police descended on the area and ensured the situation ended without any violence. The domestic incident ended with one male being arrested and taken into custody.

Multiple police responded to the area behind Save On Foods on Nov. 13, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m. after it was reported that a group of people in a car were passing around a handgun. The “gun” turned out to be a bong that was being passed around in the vehicle. One person was arrested at the time of the incident for unrelated criminal acts.

On Nov. 15th, 2020 at 11 p.m., Police responded to a report of people trying door handles of homes and cars on Country Aire Drive. The individuals involved are believed to be associated to an older red hatchback. If anyone in the area has information or video of similar instances around that time, please contact the RCMP.

If you wish to report criminal activity please contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

