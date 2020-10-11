How to watch Abbotsford’s all-candidates meetings anytime, anywhere

Last week's meetings were recorded and are available online through Zoom

The BC Conservative and Wexit parties are fielding candidates in the Boundary-Similkameen in Oct. 24's election.

This year’s election has brought with it a number of challenges, but one development has made it easier for Abbotsford residents to hear from candidates vying for their votes.

Last week, all-candidates meetings for the three Abbotsford ridings were held virtually. And because they were recorded and are now available online, anybody at any time can view them.

The meetings were hosted by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Fraser Valley Indo-Canadian Business Association and moderated by Chamber executive director Katerina Anastasiadis.

Just click the links below for each riding and enter the passcode (you can copy and paste):

Abbotsford-Mission

Passcode: G!QW@k1A

Abbotsford West

Passcode: 1y*R!b$&

Abbotsford South

Passcode: A4!8P!56

You can also find links on the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce’s website here. The Abbotsford South meeting is also available on the Chamber’s Facebook page and below.

Abbotsford News