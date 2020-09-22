How to vote via mail-in ballot for the Oct. 24 election

Vote-by-mail is one of the ways being promoted to people for added safety during the pandemic

Vote-by-mail is one of the options offered for voting in the Oct. 24 provincial snap election, and there are many ways to go about doing it. (Black Press photo)

With the impending election on Oct. 24, many B.C. residents have been discussing voting via mail-in ballot to help with COVID-19 safety and physical distancing restrictions.

Those requesting a vote-by-mail package need to contact Elections BC as soon as possible, by calling 1-800-661-8683 or by requesting a package online.

Completed vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. PT on Sat., Oct. 24, whether returned in-person or by mail.

The Elections BC website has instructions on how to complete a vote-by-mail package for those who do not know how.

To return your vote-by-mail package, they can be dropped off in-person at a district electoral office or voting place (both of which will be listed on the Elections BC website closer to the voting date), or at participating Service BC locations.

A postage paid return envelope is also provided for voters in Canada who wish to return their package by mail.

Visit the Elections BC website, or call 1-800-661-8683 for more information about voting in the upcoming election.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel