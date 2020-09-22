How to vote via mail-in ballot for the Oct. 24 election

With the impending election on Oct. 24, many B.C. residents have been discussing voting via mail-in ballot to help with COVID-19 safety and physical distancing restrictions.
Those requesting a vote-by-mail package need to contact Elections BC as soon as possible, by calling 1-800-661-8683 or by requesting a package online.
Completed vote-by-mail packages must be received by Elections BC before 8 p.m. PT on Sat., Oct. 24, whether returned in-person or by mail.
The Elections BC website has instructions on how to complete a vote-by-mail package for those who do not know how.
To return your vote-by-mail package, they can be dropped off in-person at a district electoral office or voting place (both of which will be listed on the Elections BC website closer to the voting date), or at participating Service BC locations.
A postage paid return envelope is also provided for voters in Canada who wish to return their package by mail.
Visit the Elections BC website, or call 1-800-661-8683 for more information about voting in the upcoming election.
