How to report those not practising social distancing in Abbotsford

Residents can complain to Fraser Health about businesses not following social distancing rules

There’s more clarity on just who residents should call if they have concerns about businesses that are breaching provincial social-distancing orders.

Residents should first call health protection officers with Fraser Health at 604-870-7900 or email feedback@fraserhealth.ca, the city says. Those officers will then determine if the situation needs to be pursued. If so, Mayor Henry Braun said they can refer some cases to bylaw officers.

The city says that bylaw officers will also be patrolling the city twice a week to remind those who are gathering in public places about social distancing orders. It says it would also respond to calls about specific gatherings in parks.

More information is available on the city’s website. It states that “Workers who have concerns regarding social distance at their workplace should address them directly with their employer and/or call Worksafe BC at 1-888-621-7233.”

