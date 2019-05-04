How to recycle almost anything in Greater Trail

Expanding free recycling services is one way the RDKB is trying to curb illegal dumping

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) is reminding those living in Trail and the Greater Area what the new rules are around recycling.

How to recycle major appliances in the Greater Trail area:

Starting May 1st, 2019 there will be no charge for recycling some major appliances at RDKB landfills and transfer stations.

The RDKB has partnered with the Major Appliances Recycling Roundtable (MARR) to be a depot for their regulated products.

These include: stoves, dishwashers, clothes dryers, washing machines, built-in range hood and microwaves, installed cooking surfaces and water dispensers, trash compactors, and garburators.

Appliances that contain Ozone Depleting Substances (fridges, freezers, coolers, air conditioners) are not accepted at the McKelvey Creek Landfill and must be taken to Tervita Metals (Waneta Industrial Park).

Most small appliances can be brought to the Trail Bottle Depot (562 Rossland Ave.) for no charge. Call to learn what else is accepted for recycling and operating hours: 250.364.3025.

Call the BC Recycling Hotline at 1.800.667.4321 or visit www.rcbc.ca for more information on where to bring almost anything.

Scrap metal tipping fees ($30 per tonne) apply at RDKB landfills and transfer stations for metal items which are not part of the MARR Stewardship Program. This includes hot water tanks, furnaces, water softeners, barbeques, furniture, and large power tools.

“The RDKB reminds residents that vacant lands and right-of-ways are never the proper place to dispose of waste,” the regional district emphasizes. “We all have a role to play to eliminate illegal dumping. Take leadership in your neighbourhood and demonstrate how to dispose of materials properly. Take responsibility by composting your yard waste in your backyard or bring it to RDKB landfills for composting. Inform your neighbours that illegal dumping is contrary to our community values—and it’s illegal.”

The regional district reminds the public, “If you find illegally dumped materials or spot people disposing of materials improperly, note details such as location, license plates, vehicle descriptions, time etc., and call the BC Conservation Officer Service RAPP (Report all Poachers and Polluters) 24/7 hotline at 1.877.952.7277.