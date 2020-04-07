How to access health care in Princeton during COVID-19 crisis

This article from the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice explains what to do and where to go in Princeton, should you need to access a family doctor, nurse practitioner, emergency care or other health services.

The Perfect Storm Group in Parksville Qualicum Beach is moving forward with a request for proposal following funding for a feasibility study from the Qualicum Beach town council. (Black Press media file photo)

This article from the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice explains what to do and where to go in Princeton, should you need to access a family doctor, nurse practitioner, emergency care or other health services.

Booking an appointment:

Patients needing an appointment with a family doctor in Princeton are asked to call ahead for care at the Cascade Medical Centre, 250-295-4482, between 9 a.m-4 p.m.

A doctor or nurse practitioner will then determine whether you can be seen over the phone, by video, or if an in-person appointment is required.

“These measures are meant to reduce the risk to all patients and staff as well as to conserve valuable personal protective equipment for health care providers, which are used every time a patient is seen in the emergency department for any reason,” says Princeton physician, Dr. Colleen Black.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all Princeton residents – whether you have a regular family physician or not — are welcome to call to book an appointment. “In most cases, you will receive a same day appointment,” says Dr. Black.

Care for expectant mothers:

Princeton patients who are pregnant will work with their care provider to determine all steps in their care, and to see if any aspect of their routine maternity care can be delivered by phone or video. For example, pregnant mothers may receive instructions on how to conduct self-checks such as monitoring their weight, or be given instructions on how to drop off samples without entering the clinic.

Emergency care:

Princeton residents with a time-sensitive emergency such as severe breathlessness, chest pain, loss of consciousness, stroke symptoms or traumatic injury should phone 911 for ambulance transport to the emergency department. Patients who do not take an ambulance are asked to please phone ahead to the hospital – 250-295-3344 – so emergency room staff are able to prepare for their arrival.

Patients who have non-critically time-sensitive issues, but think they require a visit to the emergency department, are asked to first call Cascade Medical Centre for a consultation with a family doctor or nurse practitioner. If the clinic is not open, please phone 811 for advice. If neither option is available, please call ahead to the hospital to let them know of your arrival.

Long-Term care:

Princeton providers are working together to ensure that residents at Ridgewood Lodge continue to receive care, primarily using telehealth appointments to limit face-to-face contact and reduce transmission risk to this very vulnerable group.

Please note that Ridgewood Lodge is currently closed to visitors and the public.

“To protect the health of those currently living in long-term care, there are provincial restrictions in place limiting visits to essential visitors only,” says Interior Health director of clinical operations, Jon Clare. Please be assured that visits for those clinically-assessed as being end-of-life will be accommodated.

Further assistance and information:

Please check the Cascade Medical Centre website (www.cascadeclinic.ca) for regular updates on COVID-19 and any changes to clinic hours or services.

If you need assistance with groceries, medication or mail, please call the Town of Princeton hotline: 778-720-6111. If you have donations of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and other needed supplies for medical staff, please call this same number for details and to arrange pick up.

Everyone is encouraged to follow provincial recommendations about staying home and safe social distancing practices listed on the BC Ministry of Health’s HealthLink BC website (www.healthlinkbc.ca).

More COVID-19 information is available on Interior Health’s website (https://news.interiorhealth.ca/covid-19/).

“I want to thank the community for doing their part,” says Spencer Coyne, Mayor of Princeton. “We are in this together and together we will get through this.”

Similkameen Spotlight