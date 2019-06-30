How much do you know about Canada?

Test your knowledge of the Country where you live with these 12 questions

How much do you know about the country where you live?

Here are 12 questions to answer about Canada. Once you have completed the quiz see how well you did by checking the answers at the bottom of the page.

1) What are the names of the three oceans that border on Canada?

2) What is the name of Canada’s National Anthem?

3) How many points are on the maple leaf that is on Canada’s national flag?

4) How many provinces and territories does Canada have?

5) Who is Canada’s Head of State?

6) What is the Charter of Rights and Freedoms?

7) When the first provinces joined to form Canada, what was that event called?

8) Which province in Canada is the smallest in size?

9) What are the three levels of government in Canada?

10) What are Canada’s two national sports?

11) How many time zones does Canada have?

12) What is Canada’s tallest mountain and where is it?

Here are the answers:

1) The Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.

2) O Canada!

3) There are 11 points on the maple leaf.

4) Canada has 10 provinces and three territories.

5) Queen Elizabeth II is Canada’s Head of State.

6) It is a part of the Constitution that protects the basic rights and freedoms of all Canadians.

7) Confederation

8) Prince Edward Island

9) Federal, Provincial and Municipal

10) Lacrosse and hockey

11) There are six time zones; Pacific, Mountain, Central, Eastern, Atlantic, and Newfoundland.

12) Canada’s highest peak at 5959 meters is Mount Logan and it can be in the Yukon.