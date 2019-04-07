How much did the Ogopogo statue weigh at City Park?

It is much heavier than you might think

It took crews two days to dismantle the Ogopogo statue that sat in Kelowna’s City Park Waterpark.

For 29 years the statue rested in the park and was recently destroyed, along with the rest of the park that has been closed since 2017.

A new park is set to open in time for summer, but aren’t you the slightest bit curious about how much Ogopogo’s head actually weighed?

Scott Bushell, director of infrastructure development for the City of West Kelowna, estimated the head weighed 60,000 kilograms (132,277.36 pounds).

The statue was 14.4 metres long and 2.4 m high and was installed in 1990.

The statue was removed due to safety concerns and for not being in line with current codes and standards that do not permit climbable features in spray parks.

