How hot is the Langley housing market? A house just sold for $500,000 over the asking price

Bidding was fueled by seniors 'seeking alternatives to care homes', realtor says

How hot is the Langley real estate market? Realtor Suki Bahi said she has never seen anything like it. On Monday, March 15, 2021, this Walnut Grove detached strata sold for $1.32 million, $500,000 over the asking price. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

When Langley realtor Suki Bahi posted the price she had negotiated for a Walnut Grove house, her phone lit up.

“I had a dozen calls in a few minutes, saying ‘Suki, it’s a typo,'” she laughed.

“I said, it’s not a typo.”

Bahi, who is with Sutton Westcoast Realty, listed the detached strata unit in a 45-plus gated Langley community for $820,000, what she viewed as a fair price for a well-maintained two-bedroom, two bathroom single-level rancher built in 1995.

“It wasn’t even priced low,” Bahi maintained, but it touched off a flood of offers.

Bahi said almost all of the bidders appeared to be older people, some of whom didn’t want to downsize to a care home during the pandemic, and others who were residents of care homes, and wanted to move out.

“Seniors are seeking alternatives to care homes,” Bahi observed.

After 110 showings in five days, and 20 offers, on Monday, March 15, the 1,545 sq. ft. house sold for $1.32 million, $500,000 more than the asking price.

Bahi, who has 15 years in real estate, described it as “shocking,” in a good way.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bahi told the Langley Advance Times.

Bahi has heard from other realtors that house sales are heating up, but nothing of that magnitude, calling it a “new benchmark” for Langley.

In February, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) reported sales in the region were at an all-time high.

In February, the FVREB processed a total of 2,815 sales on its Multiple Listing Service (MLS), an increase of 108 per cent over the February 2020 numbers, beating the previous February record of 2,387 sales set in 2016.

That was the sixth month in a row of record-setting sales in the region, something FVREB president Chris Shields described as “new territory.”

“We have never seen such consistent and persistent demand for housing in the Fraser Valley,” Shields commented.

“What’s fueling the demand is the combination of record-low interest rates and the response to the pandemic.”

