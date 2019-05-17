How do you improve Penticton’s downtown public spaces?

Penticton’s Community Market, running alongside the Farmers’ Market, makes for blocks of food, crafts and more on Saturdays in Penticton. (Western News file photo)

The City of Penticton will be looking for opportunities to improve public spaces in the downtown to enhance the vibrancy of the core.

City staff will present reports to council at the upcoming meeting on May 21 seeking direction on improving public space in the downtown including spaces along sidewalks, areas in front of vacant storefronts, Nanaimo Square, Gyro Park, vacant parking lots and other locations in and around the downtown.

Examples of vibrant spaces in the report include: pop-up event space, local artist and musician space, storefront use expansion, public space beautification, vending opportunities and other opportunities.

Approval for the activities and uses would be completed by the city land department and in consultation with the Downtown Penticton Association, including license agreements and liability insurance — when appropriate.

The report states that where any significant budget items are required, staff will bring them forward to council for approval.

