How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

A thief escaped with two bottles of rum from a Princeton wine and beer store, which were later reclaimed by the store manager. (Needpix photo)

How bad can a liquor store theft actually go?

An unknown man found that out Saturday, Jan 30, after he attempted to make away with bottles of Captain Morgan’s dark rum from the Princeton Beer and Wine Store on Highway 3.

The incident was reported to RCMP at about 10:30.

While the store clerk was working in a back room a man entered the business, went behind the cash register and took two large bottles of rum.

In the process, numerous bottles of liquor were dropped on the floor and smashed, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The store manager “was able to locate the man down the highway and retrieve two bottles,” said Hughes.

Police are waiting to review video surveillance of the incident.

