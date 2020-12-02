Houston Light Up - Countrywide Printing

Houston’s Christmas light-up went virtual

Houston & District Chamber of Commerce hosted this year's Christmas light-up virtually, to ensure people follow the provincial health mandates and don't gather in crowds. The light-up was showcased via Facebook Live on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. where the Steelhead Park was lit-up for the season. After the light-up at the park, a light-up parade led by Santa with help from Houston Fire Department, went through the community, starting from Steelhead Park. The chamber encouraged community members to sign up to be part of the parade. Community members were encouraged to decorate their vehicles with Christmas lights and that way they were automatically entered into chamber's best decorated vehicle contest. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)