Houston woman of the year

Four Houston Secondary School girls snowboard team made it fourth overall at the northern zones last month is Prince George. This advanced them to the BCSS Alpine Provincials hosted by Hudson Bay Mountain last week, where over 200 kids raced ski and snowboard. It was all the girls first year against the whole province Grades 8-12 and although they did not place they made a huge effort. They are stoked for next year. (L-R) Maaike Van Barneveld, Evannah Dodding, Nevada Hardy, Ada De Teves and coach Dustin Hersee. (Bottom) Maaike Ada Evannah and Nevada. (Camus Photography)