Houston will host zones

The Houston Secondary School Junior Girls volleyball team will be hosting zone playoffs on Nov. 16. The zones will start at 10 a.m. and go until around 3 p.m. Teams from Smithers Secondary School and Ebinezer Canadian Reform School along with Houston Christian School, Bulkley Valley Christian School and Mount Elizabeth School from Kitimat. Good luck to all the girls. (Submitted photo)

  • Nov. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
