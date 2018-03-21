Wood stove running away with cash

Houston stove swap to cut combustion, save cash

Residents can get $900 voucher for trading in wood stoves

  • Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

District of Houston residents are eligible for a rebate if they swap their wood-burning stove for a more energy-efficient appliance, as part of a program that is meant to reduce air pollution.

Residents who retire their log-burning unit in exchange for something cleaner — examples include pellet stoves, electric heat pumps, propane or gas stoves and newer wood stoves certified by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — can qualify for a rebate worth up to $900.

There is a limited number of vouchers available, with funds for at least 20 rebates in Houston, said Sue Brookes, coordinator of the Bulkley Valley Lakes District (BVLD) Airshed Management Society.

Money from the BVLD Airshed Management Society — sponsored by the BC Ministry of the Environment — is being topped up by the District of Houston, with the latter providing $3,000 for the initiative.

“It’s meant to provide an additional incentive for people to take out their uncertified wood stoves, and replace them with newer, more efficient stoves,” said Gerald Pinchbeck, chief administrative officer for the district. “The whole initiative is targeted at reducing emissions from wood smoke in the District of Houston.”

The program follows a study by the provincial ministry indicating that Houston is one of four communities in northern B.C. with higher-than-recommended levels of airborne particulate matter.

Locals wanting to get the most out of the rebate have to attend a “Burn It Smart” workshop, which takes place in Houston on March 22. This workshop will involve tips about cleaner burning, along with information about proper installation, operation and maintenance of stoves, said Brookes.

Showing up for the evening course adds $250 to the value of the exchange, for a total of $750 for those who opt for an EPA-certified wood stove, and $900 for those who give up on the old-fashioned crackling logs for something greener. For details on the program — including the paperwork to fill out — contact Sue Brookes at coordinator@cleanairplan.ca.

Previous story
New Castlegar women’s group focuses on supporting local charities
Next story
City approves $69K for security and cleanup at parks

Just Posted

More BC Transit stops possible in Houston and area

  • 4 hours ago

 

Houston RCMP to crack down on distracted driving

  • 4 hours ago

 

Medical pot facility a good opportunity

  • 4 hours ago

 

Houston stove swap to cut combustion, save cash

  • 4 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Granisle gets federal funding of $5.3 million

    The Village of Granisle is a successful recipient of two grants from the Federal Gas Tax Fund to upgrade its water treatment plant and develop an infrastructure and facility condition assessment.

  • Coyote destroyed in Trail

    Control your attractants, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer

  • Emergency at 7/11

    On Monday, March 12 an emergency took place at 7/11 early in the afternoon. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • TNRD seeks to ban sale of recreational pot ahead of legalization

    The ban aims to prevent shops from opening before rules have been set out by the province

  • Power outages

    There was a power outage on March 18 for several hours in different areas of Burns Lake and area. More power outages are to be expected over the next month as BC Hydro will be replacing aging poles. See next week's issue of Lakes District News for more info. (Submitted photo)

  • B.C.’s rural development strategy must take regional into account

    The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA) publicly released its submission to the provincial government's Rural Development Strategy public engagement process. The RBA points out that to be effective, the Rural Development Strategy must provide real solutions to the challenges faced by rural communities and those solutions must be flexible enough to respond to unique challenges in different rural regions.

  • Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Houston

    By the time he had reached Houston, Holly Harrison was walking on crutches. But the intrepid hiker - who set out more than a year ago from the southern tip of South America - was still covering more than 32 km every day.