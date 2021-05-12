Houston Secondary School’s Earth Day

Houston Secondary School (HSS) celebrated Earth Day with a hoard of activities from rock painting to wearing blue & green clothes. HSS students also went around the neighborhood to clean up garbage. "Spreading the message of preventing littering and even throwing one piece of garbage can make a big difference in the long run," said Ton Tran, a student at HSS. The students also had a sustainability board where they put sticky notes on the board about a sustainable activity they undertake such as walking to school. (Submitted/Houston Today)