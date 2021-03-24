Houston Secondary School’s dress up week

Students of the Houston Secondary School (HSS), had a number of events from Mar. 8 to Mar 12 as part of dress-up week.

The leadership group at the came up with the idea of dress up week. “The goal of this week was to increase school spirit and culture through appearance. Each day of the week had a different theme,” said Ton Tran, a member of the HSS leadership team.

The first day was dubbed as western day and students came in looking like cowboys and cowgirls with several wearing plaid shirts and jeans. The next day was tie-dye day where everyone wore colourful tie-dye apparel. Next was character day where students were supposed to dress up as their favourite movie, book, comic, or meme character. Some people even dressed up as the Sty Guys, said Tran.

Thursday was wolverine wear day and since the HSS colours are green and black, students also came in wearing the HSS wolverine merchandise.

Friday was pyjama day and Pi day was also celebrated. Several events were planned for the day including Pi digit memorization contests and Pi trivia. The winner of the Pi digit memorization contest memorized a total of 121 digits. The pi day also saw the HSS leadership team giving out slices of pie.

Earlier this year, the HSS leadership team planned the “Erase Bullying and Embrace Kindness” themed week as part of kindness week. The HSS Leadership class distributed free lollipop with kindness messages, ran a coffee shop all week during break with pink-themed drinks and kindness messages, had a kindness bingo and even had an anonymous apology box.

“Events are generally picked as a class. Everyone can pitch in ideas. Many of my peers worked together to come up with ideas. Most of the senior students/staff are the most supportive when it comes to school events,” said Tran.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

HSS leadership team organizes school-wide week-long events. (Submitted/Houston Today)