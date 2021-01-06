Houston school trustees named to top board positions

Jennifer Williams is chair and Les Kearns is vice chair

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams has been returned as chair of Bulkley Valley School District and Les Kearns, also from Houston, is once again vice chair of the board which oversees public schools in Smithers, Telkwa and Houston.

The appointments, which are for one year, were formalized at the school board’s Dec. 8 meeting.

This will be the fourth term as chair for Williams and fourth term as vice chair for Kearns who previously had been the chair for an extended period of time. He is also the chair of the board’s operations committee.

Williams will also represent the district for both the Twain Sullivan and Silverthorne parent advisory committees with Kearns filling that role for the Houston Secondary School parent advisory committee.

Williams will also sit on the operations and policy committees.

The policy committee chair will be Smithers trustee Frank Farrell and he’ll represent the district on the Muheim parent advisory committee.

Fellow Smithers trustee Priscilla Michell sits on the operations committee and is the district’s representative to the Walnut Park Elementary parent advisory committee.

Another Smithers trustee, Floyd Krishan, is repeating as the district’s representative on the indigenous education council, sits on the policy committee and he is also the representative to the Smithers Secondary parent advisory committee.

Smithers trustee Jason Krauskopf sits on the operations committee and is also the representative to the Walnut Park parent advisory committee.

Trustee Edward Quinlan sits on the policy committee and is the district’s representative to the Telkwa Elementary parent advisory committee.

Secretary treasurer Dave Margerm will sit on both the operations and policy committees.

Kearns and Farrell will also represent the school district on province-wide trustee and school employers bodies.