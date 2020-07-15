Houston reopens Bymac campground

If you've been missing Bymac Park, this news should make you a happy camper.

Over the past few months, several By-Mac park users have been seen accessing the river through non-official launch areas. This resulted in vehicles driving directly into the river and being partially submerged. (Houston Today file photo)

The District announced that following its ability to commit to health and safety standards set by Northern Health, it has decided to reopen the Bymac Park Campground. The location was opened July 10.

The District said while staff will be maintaining the sites, they are asking users to help take additional preventative measures to protect both themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.

This includes refraining from camping if you are sick or experiencing any COVID-19-like symptoms, maintaining safe social distancing between seperate groups and bringing your own personal hand sanitizer with you.

Users are encouraged to pay park fees in advance at the Municipal Office or by credit card payment made over the phone to 250-845-2238.

The move comes after the District of Houston previously opened a number of parks and outdoor recreation sites, including Steelhead Park, Jamie Baxter Park, Four Seasons Park and Irrigation Lake, to residents in May.

In June, that list was expanded to include the Houston Leisure facility, albeit with a number of changes, including a 45-minute time limit on facility usage and the requirement that users must book in advance.

As of July 13, the pool section of the facility remains closed, as the District said they are still working to be able to provide and implement “sufficient safety guidelines”.

