Houston RCMP to crack down on distracted driving

A Houston RCMP officer just recently finished a specific training program to spot and deal with people driving under the influence of drugs has already launched his first investigation.

  • Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A Houston RCMP officer just recently finished a specific training program to spot and deal with people driving under the influence of drugs has already launched his first investigation.

And it represents the tip of what will be a campaign this year to concentrate on road safety, says Houston RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Jason Burndred.

“He was selected because of his experience and success in standardized field sobriety testing,” said Burndred of the officer’s dealings with suspected impaired drivers.

With this recent training now finished, the officer has been classified as a drug recognition expert within the RCMP’s training programs.

Burndred said police forces will face a challenge later this year with the move to legalize marijuana and the resulting potential for more people to drive under the influence of the narcotic.

“So far, at least, there are no means to test for that,” said Burndred of determining the amount of a narcotic in a person’s bloodstream compared to either portable or stationary breathalyzer devices that can test for alcohol.

And that makes the local officer’s training so much more valuable for the local community, the sergeant added.

“Drivers should know we will be out there and looking,” he said.

Overall, Houston council has established road safety as a policing priority this year, drawing in everything from distracted driving to driving under the influence to excessive speeds.

That means motorists can anticipate officers keeping an extra eye out when on patrol as well as setting up check stops on occasion.

March has been designated as Distracted Driving Month throughout the province and local RCMP officers have been on the look out for drivers talking on cellphones or texting while their vehicles are in motion.

“I can say that Houston drivers by and large are very aware of the dangers of distracted driving but there are occasional drivers who will be talking [on their cellphones],” said Burndred.

Drivers caught using electronic devices face a ticket of $368 and four penalty points on their driver’s licence, with the latter translating into an additional levy of $175 for a total hit of $543 on a first infraction.

Previous story
New Castlegar women’s group focuses on supporting local charities
Next story
City approves $69K for security and cleanup at parks

Just Posted

More BC Transit stops possible in Houston and area

  • 4 hours ago

 

Houston RCMP to crack down on distracted driving

  • 4 hours ago

 

Medical pot facility a good opportunity

  • 4 hours ago

 

Houston stove swap to cut combustion, save cash

  • 4 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Granisle gets federal funding of $5.3 million

    The Village of Granisle is a successful recipient of two grants from the Federal Gas Tax Fund to upgrade its water treatment plant and develop an infrastructure and facility condition assessment.

  • Coyote destroyed in Trail

    Control your attractants, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer

  • Emergency at 7/11

    On Monday, March 12 an emergency took place at 7/11 early in the afternoon. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • TNRD seeks to ban sale of recreational pot ahead of legalization

    The ban aims to prevent shops from opening before rules have been set out by the province

  • Power outages

    There was a power outage on March 18 for several hours in different areas of Burns Lake and area. More power outages are to be expected over the next month as BC Hydro will be replacing aging poles. See next week's issue of Lakes District News for more info. (Submitted photo)

  • B.C.’s rural development strategy must take regional into account

    The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA) publicly released its submission to the provincial government's Rural Development Strategy public engagement process. The RBA points out that to be effective, the Rural Development Strategy must provide real solutions to the challenges faced by rural communities and those solutions must be flexible enough to respond to unique challenges in different rural regions.

  • Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Houston

    By the time he had reached Houston, Holly Harrison was walking on crutches. But the intrepid hiker - who set out more than a year ago from the southern tip of South America - was still covering more than 32 km every day.