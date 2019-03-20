Houston Poker fun

Congratulations to the winners of the Third Annual Houston Snowmobile Club Poker Ride. The Houston Snowmobile Club held their annual poker ride. Stephen Ringland was the first place winner and took home $2340. Linden Sackey got the Northstar Performance runner up prize, a BCA stash pack full of goodies worth $550. . This could not have happened without everyone who came out and supported the Houston Snowmobile Club and to all of our awesome sponsors and volunteers that made this event such a success. (Submitted photo)