Houston, nothing but winners

Houston Flyers Midgets teams Tier 4 played in Tier 3 tournament in Cochrane, Alberta recently. They went undefeated and won the tournament. They played Wembley, Cochrane and Saskatoon with coaches Don Kenzle and James Makowichuk. (Back row) Brandon Taylor, Damon Brienen, Charles Sullivan, Dallas Brienen, Ben Lance, Connor Kenzle, Cameron Ridgeway, Gabe Brienen, Reid Stumpf, Colton Sketchley, Nick Taylor. (Front row)Chris Jansma, Mason Kenzle, Tyler Emberley, Justin Brent, Bradyn Makowichuk, Luke DeTeves. (Cindy Sullivan photo)

  • Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston Flyers Midgets teams Tier 4 played in Tier 3 tournament in Cochrane, Alberta recently. They went undefeated and won the tournament. They played Wembley, Cochrane and Saskatoon with coaches Don Kenzle and James Makowichuk. (Back row) Brandon Taylor, Damon Brienen, Charles Sullivan, Dallas Brienen, Ben Lance, Connor Kenzle, Cameron Ridgeway, Gabe Brienen, Reid Stumpf, Colton Sketchley, Nick Taylor. (Front row)Chris Jansma, Mason Kenzle, Tyler Emberley, Justin Brent, Bradyn Makowichuk, Luke DeTeves. (Cindy Sullivan photo)

Previous story
Williams Lake awarded funding for firesmart and fuel treatment project
Next story
VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

Just Posted

Most Read