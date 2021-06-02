Houston Link to Learning gets a $21,700 provincial grant

The BC Community Gaming Grants program will help social service programs in Houston and Burns Lake.

In Houston, Link to Learning will be getting $11,000 towards their Adult Literacy Program and $10,000 towards their Family Literacy program.

“Houston Link to Learning is really pleased to receive this funding from the Community Gaming Grant. The funding helps support our adult Literacy program and our Family literacy program and is very important to us,” said Marian Ells, manager for the Houston Link to Learning.

The funding will help support adult literacy programs such as computer literacy, food skills for families, resume writing and adult drop in whereas the family literacy programs include family drop in, parenting programs and book distribution.

Ells also said that Houston Link to Learning was now looking forward to having some small groups in their building again since some of the restrictions are starting to lift.

The province has announced a total of $61 million to over 1,400 human and social services sector organizations that provide essential community services. The organizations range from those that are making a difference in peoples’ lives through child care, support for people with disabilities, seniors’ activities, health education, to those that have seen a spike in demand since the pandemic, including food banks, shelters, mental health and addictions counselling, and services for women’s transition.

In Burns Lake, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society is receiving $98,000 for the Link Food Centre and the First Responders Cafe Society has received a $5,000 grant.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the not-for-profit sector has been a beacon for many British Columbians, guiding them through challenging times with programs that have made life better and helped keep communities resilient,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs in a news release. “We are stronger when we work together, and our government is committed to supporting these organizations and the people who rely on them – today, and as we move forward into recovery.”

