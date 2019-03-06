Houston is golden again

Houston held a Peewee hockey tournament Feb. 22 and 23. Houston Minor Hockey Peewee Team won gold under John Sullivan for head coach, Rory Sketchley and Devin Haftner as assistant coaches. Burns Lake lost against Vanderhoof 0- 3, Fort St. James tied 5-5 against Terrace and Houston won against Hazelton 10 to 2. (Shiela Pepping photos)

  • Mar. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston held a Peewee hockey tournament Feb. 22 and 23. Houston Minor Hockey Peewee Team won gold under John Sullivan for head coach, Rory Sketchley and Devin Haftner as assistant coaches. Burns Lake lost against Vanderhoof 0- 3, Fort St. James tied 5-5 against Terrace and Houston won against Hazelton 10 to 2. (Shiela Pepping photos)

Previous story
City discusses easing zoning requirements to allow for supervised consumption
Next story
Benefits alliance to pursue annual revenue stream

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Nanaimo Clippers need to win to avoid elimination

    Powell River Kings edge Clippers 5-4 in overtime in Game 4

  • Houston is golden again

    Houston held a Peewee hockey tournament Feb. 22 and 23. Houston Minor Hockey Peewee Team won gold under John Sullivan for head coach, Rory Sketchley and Devin Haftner as assistant coaches. Burns Lake lost against Vanderhoof 0- 3, Fort St. James tied 5-5 against Terrace and Houston won against Hazelton 10 to 2. (Shiela Pepping photos)

  • Major upgraded needed at Benson Road rail crossing

    New safety regulations coming into effect