Houston is golden again

Houston held a Peewee hockey tournament Feb. 22 and 23. Houston Minor Hockey Peewee Team won gold under John Sullivan for head coach, Rory Sketchley and Devin Haftner as assistant coaches. Burns Lake lost against Vanderhoof 0- 3, Fort St. James tied 5-5 against Terrace and Houston won against Hazelton 10 to 2. (Shiela Pepping photos)