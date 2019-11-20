Houston holds zones

Congratulations to the Houston Junior Girls Volleyball team for placing third in the Zones. Ebenezer Christian was first and Bulkley Valley Christian School was second. Houston Secondary played Smithers Secondary in the bronze medal game. They won the match in two sets. Houston Secondary All Star Player was Paige McEwan, with Erin Czirfusz earning most improved. The Houston Secondary School Junior Girls volleyball team hosted the zone playoffs on Nov. 16. Teams from Smithers Secondary School and Ebinezer Canadian Reform School along with Houston Christian School, Bulkley Valley Christian School and Mount Elizabeth School from Kitimat all participated. (Angelique Houlihan photos)