Scott Richmond will be starting as the new vice principal for HSS and TSE. (Submitted/Houston Today)

Houston gets a new vice principal

Scott Richmond takes over from Dwayne Anderson who moved to Smithers

  • Jun. 16, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston Secondary School and Twain Sullivan Elementary school are getting a new vice principal.

Scott Richmond, who has been a former teacher at Houston Secondary School (HSS) and Twain Sullivan Elementary (TSE) school, will now be returning to the schools as their new vice principal after the departure of former vice principal Dwayne Anderson.

Richmond grew up in the Bulkley Valley, before moving back to the area in 2006. His wife, Aimee, started her teaching career at HSS, and it is also where he started later on in 2014.

Before teaching at HSS, Richmond worked at Houston Pellet. He has been working as a teacher at HSS and TSE while completing his Masters of Education Technology through the University of British Columbia.

“I wanted to work at the HSS/TSE campus because it offers me an opportunity to work with an incredibly cohesive and innovative staff. Both schools have a rich history of having community-minded people who deeply care about students and their success,” said Richmond.

Richmond has taught grades five through 12, including secondary courses like physical education, computer science and programming, robotics, digital communication, and all of the middle school subjects. He has also been a part of School District 54’s (SD 54) Tech Ed team that supports learning through technology. He has worked for the Ministry of Education, Open School BC and Discover BC skills designing resources for the province-wide ADST curriculum.

He is currently teaching at Muheim Memorial Elementary in Smithers and will be starting his vice-principalship at HSS and TSE starting August 1.

“I think it’ll be a good fit for me based on my values as a person and an educator. I still have a strong connection to quite a few folks there and am looking forward to working with them again in the fall,” he said.

Houston Today

