Lakes District Museum and Gallery is showcasing artwork by local artists Lorna Hannett, Beate Marquardt and Gerda Volz all through the month of August. The showcase, titled "A Friendly Fusion" is being held in the museum's newly renovated, former archives room. The showcase features art with unique mediums and shows a unique window in to the talent of the town. To view the showcase, visitors can go to the museum from Monday to Saturday between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)