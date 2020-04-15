Houston Council connects by telephone

The District of Houston’s April 7 council meeting was the second since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared to be held with no one in the council chambers.

Instead council members and staffers connected via telephone.

In order to do so and to adhere to the provincial Community Charter which guides local governments, council formally adopted an amendment to a procedural bylaw.

The bylaw permits more than three council members in emergency situations to participate electronically and a ministerial order on March 26 waived Community Charter restrictions that limited participation by electronic means, explained District of Houston corporate services director Jennifer Bruns.

“The province is permitting councils to restrict public attendance, conduct meetings electronically and adopt a bylaw the same day it was read a third time,” she said.

The amending bylaw adopted “ensures the District has the future ability to hold meetings electronically in extraordinary circumstances,” Bruns added.

Hatchery grant application in the works

Council has agreed to act as the financing conduit for a grant application on behalf of A Rocha here which, if successful, will bolster the monies it is raising to expand its Buck Creek hatchery building.

The application to the federal Farm Credit Canada agency’s Agrispirit program is for $25,000 which would be used to finance most of the cost of a solar panel energy system.

A Rocha so far estimates the system will offset energy costs by 50 per cent.

In order to have a grant application be considered, the applying organization must partner with a municipal government.

“If approved for funding, the cheque would be sent to the municipality to then direct toward A Rocha for the project,” a briefing memo to council indicates.

A Rocha’s planned expansion of its hatchery building would increase its ability to offer community-based programs about its various ecological endeavours and serve as a community resource.

Moose Hut seeks temporary location

Council has agreed to negotiate the move by The Moose Hut to Steelhead Park this year.

“Due to the upcoming construction and beautification of 9th Street, my business will have limited accessibility for residents and tourists, including tour buses, who come specifically to my location,” explained owner Elaine Hamblin in a letter to council.

She wants the move for the period of May 1 to Sept. 4 after which her facility can be moved back to its permanent location beside Home Hardware.

Hamblin has already checked out power and water connections and will place a portable toilet out of site.

“Please be assured that my business will maintain a clean area and desirable appearance that Steelhead Park is known for,” she stated in her letter.

