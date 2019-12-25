Houston community turkey lunch

Houston Link to Learning and the Houston Friendship Center partnered up for the 2019 Community Christmas Luncheon. 1-3 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Houston. Santa handed out a gift which included an orange, a book and a candy cane to each child and door prizes for 60 adults, all made possible from generous donations from various organizations in Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Dec. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston Link to Learning and the Houston Friendship Center partnered up for the 2019 Community Christmas Luncheon. 1-3 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion in Houston. Santa handed out a gift which included an orange, a book and a candy cane to each child and door prizes for 60 adults, all made possible from generous donations from various organizations in Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Previous story
Eagle Valley News year in review – June
Next story
Water, sewer fees set to increase

Just Posted

Most Read