Houston community luncheon

The third Thursday of every month a community luncheon is held at the Houston Seniors Centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome! Soups, sandwiches and desserts are provided along with coffee, tea or juice for a small fee. Community luncheon is hosted by the Houston Senior Citizen Association Branch 97. (Shiela Pepping photos)

  • Feb. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

