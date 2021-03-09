Houston church broken into

Someone has broken into the Christian Reformed Church in Houston.

Houston RCMP are investigating the break and enter of the Houston Christian Reformed Church on Goold Road.

Entry was gained through one locked door and then the door of the locked office was forced sometime between Saturday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, March 2.

“It is believed the suspect(s) were looking for money. During these Covid times, there is no cash kept at the church and it appears that suspect(s) left empty handed,” a release from the Houston RCMP indicated.

While there was no cash to be had, the two doors that were forced did sustain damage.

Police are looking for information regarding this crime. The Houston RCMP can be contacted at 250-845-2204 and the Crime Stoppers is 1 -800- 222-8477.

