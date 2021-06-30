HCS grad 2021

Houston Christian School graduation 2021

Houston Christian School's class of 2021 had their graduation on June 24 with several activities, and preparations leading up to it. A total of 12 students graduated this year. They had a photoshoot done at the Steelhead Park and passed Bibles to the school's incoming kindergarten students - a longtime grad tradition. The official ceremony began at the school in the evening and later the grads returned to the park for a drive-by cheering from parents and friends. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)