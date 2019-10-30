Houston Chamber hold awards night

The Houston Chamber of Commerce held its Business Excellence Awards event on Oct. 26. The evening started off with a fun bidding war of who got to eat first, the highest bidder was Peterbilt Truck Center who won the bidding at $95. Emcee for the evening was Chamber manager Maureen Czirfusz, who kept the crowd laughing and amused all evening. (Laura Blackwell photos)

