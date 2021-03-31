Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Murray Sullivan expands into Vernon RV world with partners Doug Thibault and Mike Goodwin

  • Mar. 31, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.

Anyone who has lived in Houston in the past 25 years, has heard the name Murray Sullivan, of the Sullivan Motor Products (SMP) and he is now all set to make a name in Vernon.

Sullivan, who is the president of the RV Dealers Association of B.C., has been at the Sullivan Motor Products for 25 years and has lived in Houston his entire life. SMP also has two RV sales’ operations, one in Houston and one in Smithers.

Recently, Sullivan came across an opportunity to expand into Vernon under the name Vernon Recreational Products with partners Doug Thibault and Mike Goodwin. The trio will run the place under the name the Mike Rosman RV banner, the former owner of the place.

Sullivan’s interest in bringing business expands beyond providing great recreational opportunities to the community. At SMP, when things are up and running, they employ roughly 70 locals, creating several local job opportunities. This attitude of supporting the locals is something that is already showing in Vernon, with 28 people already hired there.

“We have a great staff st SMP as we do in Vernon. Some of our SMP employees have been with us for over 40 years,” he said.

With the pandemic, Sullivan said that the past year and this year have been extremely busy with things going out the shop as soon as they are ordered in.

“It has been incredibly strange but busy here despite COVID,” he said.

Sullivan has also been very active throughout his time in Houston, extending his support to the community and the various events held. “We actively support our community and the surrounding areas in many ways, supporting all kinds of youth sporting clubs such as hockey, soccer and ringette. We have also sponsored lots of contests for the local businesses.”

His hope is to bring the same support and community vibe to Vernon with his new company. “Business aside I am a great believer that you need to support the community you live in to become part of that community.”

Does this new business venture mean Sullivan will be relocating?

“Nope not completely, my two kids live in Houston so I will be back and forth until they graduate. Houston is a great community and a great place to raise your kids with friendly people,” said Sullivan. “My heart will always be in Houston.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
COVID-19: Fraser Health digital vaccine booking system offline Tuesday
Next story
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Gas prices continue to show an upward trend

    Analysts warn of higher prices this summer

  • Council start appointments for tourism advisory committee

    Commitee to work on the village's tourism plan

  • LAFS hires maintenance worker for dog park

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has recently hired a new Dog Park maintenance contractor to ensure a clean playing ground for the furry companions in Burns Lake.

  • Springbreak ice-time

    Burns Lake Minor Hockey held a three-day long springbring hockey and goaltending camp at the arena. The camp was divided in three groups with the first one comprising of IP 1, 2, 3, 4, second comprising of U10 and U13 and third one for U15 and U18. The camp was held from Mar. 24 through Mar. 26 with a total of 30 participants. Last week was also the last for this hockey season. Arena ice is set to come out by the first week of April. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • All-weather cyclists

    Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan's lens caught another local on camera last week. Gilgan said that he has seen Bruce Rogers and friends cycling in all kinds of weather and this photo was taken on Colleymount road. (Wren Gilgan/Lakes District News)

  • Houston Figure Skating club’s annual carnival to be on DVD

    Club had to change the annual event to comply with COVID restrictions

  • Inside Art featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

    The Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox presents the Inside Art Annual Spring Art Show and Sale from April 1-24. This group of local artists, formerly known as "The Monday Bunch," works in a variety of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels and scratchboard. Subject matter varies widely, and can range across landscapes, floral, portraits, wildlife, seascapes, modern, inspirational and architecture.