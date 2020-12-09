Houston Baptist Church brings joy to Houston clinic

A few worship team members of the Houston Baptist Church sang Christmas carols outside the complex care unit at the Houston clinic on Dec.4 to bring some Christmas joy to the residents of the unit. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
