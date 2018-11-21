Houston area recognized for its beauty

The Houston region has been recognized for its beauty by avid snowmobilers and readers of SnoRiders magazine.

The Houston-Sibola area has recently won two 2018 Rider’s Choice Awards in the categories of favourite scenic snowmobiling area (platinum) and favourite mountain riding area in B.C. (silver).

“This is big,” said Houston Snowmobile Club president Dylan De La Mare. “Houston is becoming quite a snowmobiling spot.”

Although he was pleased with the awards, De La Mare said he wasn’t surprised.

“[At the Telkwa Range] you have all sorts of terrain – you leave from a low elevation and within 15 minutes you’re up on top,” he described. “It’s beautiful.”

“A lot of people are under the impression that it’s only for experts and intermediate riders, but the Telkwa Range has it all,” he continued. “There’s riding for all skill levels.”

Apart from the increased interest in the Houston Snowmobile Club, De La Mare said highlighting the region’s snowmobiling areas also presents substantial economic benefits for Houston.

“You go to the [local] hotels in January and there are snowmobiles on most of the vehicles,” he said. “We’re getting more and more riders from Prince George and Vanderhoof all the way up Hwy. 16.”

“It’s good for the snowmobile club,” he continued. “We’re getting more interest and more memberships.”

Although De La Mare said the club has been pleased with its membership of approximately 40 people, he said the club can always use more members.

“I’d like to see more local people getting involved, to get out and see how beautiful it is right in our backyard,” he said. “I strongly encourage people to come out and try out the Telkwa Range.”

Upcoming events planned by the Houston Snowmobile Club include a Family Day Snowmobile Ride, and the annual Poker Ride, which is being planned for late February or early March.

“We normally set a date a little bit later in the season because we don’t know what our snow conditions will be like for the year,” explained De La Mare.

According to Keith Powell, publisher of SnoRiders magazine, this year marked the 20th edition of the Rider’s Choice Awards.

“Our annual awards are important because they are a great way to recognize excellence in riding opportunities throughout Western Canada,” he told Houston Today. “We generally receive hundreds of completed surveys back.”

To join the Houston Snowmobile Club you can stop by Northstar Performance in Houston or call 250-845-3255.

