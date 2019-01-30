Housing proposal will go to public hearing

Summerland council will hold a public hearing next month to receive feedback on a proposed housing development for 14812 and 14820 Victoria Rd. N.

The application to rezone the property at and adjacent to Summerland Alliance Church is to allow the development of an affordable housing project.

The proposal is for up to 24 units in a mix of multi-unit buildings.

An existing single-family house on the property will be replaced to accommodate the new housing units.

The property is designated as Administrative in the Official Community Plan and the church has requested an amendment to the plan to be able to provide affordable housing on the property.

The first two readings of the zoning bylaw amendment for the properties received unanimous council support.

The public hearing is scheduled for the Feb. 25 municipal council meeting.