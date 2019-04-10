Fraser Holland has been an outreach worker helping Langley’s homeless since 2006. Langley Advance Times file photo

Housing agencies scrambled to find homes for Langley trailer park residents

Some residents have housing, but others are still waiting.

  • Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

At least some of the people living in an unlicensed trailer park in South Langley were re-homed after an eviction notice arrived last month, according to a local homelessness outreach worker.

Fraser Holland of Starting Point said a number of the approximately 15 to 20 people from the site were found new housing.

The situation was a complicated one for the residents, and for local social service agencies trying to help them find new homes before their time on the property ran out at the end of March.

The Advance Times spoke to two of the residents, Merv and Mike, at the end of March.

“We just want a place to settle down, but we can’t find a place to settle down,” Merv said at the time.

“I have nowhere to go,” Mike said.

Both men were living on disability, and were having difficulty finding any rental place they could afford, even by pooling their resources with other residents of the informal trailer park.

The park was a rental property in the 2000 block of 200th Street in South Brookswood, with an absentee landlord.

The primary renter had allowed about a dozen trailers, fifth wheels, and RVs to be set up on the property, and the residents paid rent. But with the primary renter’s recent death, the residents had to leave.

“I can’t speak for all of the folks that were residing in the trailer yard,” said Holland, “but Starting Point’s different teams worked with LCSS’ ICMT [Langley Community Services Society’s Intensive Case Management Team] and Lookout Society’s team to provide options and alternatives to whomever we had contact with, and there were successful housing transitions.”

READ MORE: Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Langley trailer park

Some of the residents there have found new housing, some are currently in interim housing awaiting a permanent situation, and some haven’t found housing, Holland said.

Due to confidentiality, Holland couldn’t speak about individual cases. Some of the people living there weren’t connected, or chose not to connect, with local housing agencies.

Multiple agencies are tackling housing for people on the edge of homelessness across Langley.

BC Housing, Fraser Health, and federal funding from the Homelessness Partnering Strategy flow into local teams and individuals in Langley who try to find safe, adequate, and affordable housing for people, Holland said.

But the housing crunch has made that very difficult.

“Without safe, adequate, and affordable housing options, then people will look to situations where they might not have access to their own water,” Holland said, “where their access to electricity vital to warmth, and very basic food preparation is controlled by a landlord who turns it on/off at will, and their bathroom facilities are a port-a-potty in the yard.”

In Langley, groups as diverse as churches, shelters, social service non-profits, RCMP, and bylaw officers work together, Holland said.

But he expects to see similar situations to the unlicensed trailer park in the future unless the housing crisis ends.

“Without addressing the housing continuum, we will continue to see sub-par housing be a profitable enterprise for individuals that are not interested in quality, or safety, of housing nor the welfare of those accessing that housing,” Holland said.

Previous story
Williams Lake awarded funding for firesmart and fuel treatment project
Next story
VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

Just Posted

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

    Emergency crews were on scene of a crash at King George Boulevard and 132nd Avenue much of the night

  • Ladysmith grabs strategic waterfront parcel

    Year-long adjudicated expropriation of Lot 5 approved, supports waterfront plan

  • Bears due any time

    With an early summer on its way, residents should remember that spring cleaning isn't the only thing that should be on their mind. Bears are already starting to be spotted in the Houston area and are out of hibernation in the lower mainland. With snow quickly melting in Houston, it should be expected that our woodland neighbours could start paying rural areas a visit in the next week or two.

  • New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

    The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) by the middle of May.

  • Day of Sucwentwecw celebrated all day at Barriere Elementary

    Students at Barriere Elementary on Friday, Apr. 5, celebrated their Day of Sucwentwecw throughout the whole school all day! They started with an assembly at 9 a.m. and then rotated between classrooms the rest of the day to learn from and share knowledge with members of the Simpcw First Nation.

  • First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

    The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam C2 division at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Female Hockey tournament in Richmond on March 29-31. The team is comprised of girls from Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Tumbler Ridge. The team had only two goals against them over the five games of the weekend, a strong result for a team that only formed this year. The team includes (back L-R) assistant coach Sophie Davis, Riley Emberley - Houston, Julia Lorette, Trinity Martens, Dakota Magnus, Amy Hanson, and head coach Kyle Magnus; (middle row L-R) Zoe Stephen, Camryn Ward, Jordyn Carter, Devyn Molloy, Maryn Sullivan - Houston , Jaylia Sanderson and Claire Sullivan - Houston; (front) Sierra Eagles. (Submitted photo). (L)

  • Kelowna mom launches vegan shirt company

    Demi Morris created The Vegan Epiphany with an aim to promote veganism