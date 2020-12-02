Houses selling fast in Langley in November

Townhouses for sale in the Willoughby neighbourhood of Langley on Dec. 2, 2020. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The price of a single-family home in Langley has gone sharply upward in recent months as the real estate market has been extremely busy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark price of a detached house in Langley was $1,115,200 in November, according to statistics released Dec. 2 by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB).

That’s up 12.6 per cent from the same month a year ago, when the benchmark price – the average price for a typical single family home – was $990,300.

There were 143 sales of single-family homes in Langley in November, a 74.4 per cent increase compared to November 2019.

The price increases come after months of stronger-than-average sales through what is usually a quiet time in the real estate market.

Because of the near-shutdown in activity in March, April, and early May in the Lower Mainland, there were very few home sales in the spring.

Sales bounced back starting in the early summer, but has not really abated. Experts have offered several explanations, including pent-up demand from the spring, low interest rates, and a desire by some people for more room as they continue to work from home during the pandemic.

“We’re running out of superlatives,” said Chris Shields, FVREB president. “We expected November activity to moderate due to the season, but the desire for family-sized homes and their benefits continues to dominate. Since the summer, we’ve seen the strongest demand in our board’s 99-year history specifically for single-family detached and townhomes.”

While demand remained high, there was less supply of houses in Langley.

The number of homes listed for sale feel to 167, down 44 per cent from November of last year, and down 23.4 per cent from this October.

While demand was also up year-over-year for townhouses and condos, prices were not rising as fast, and more properties were coming on the market.

There were 121 townhouses sales in November, a 28.7 per cent increase over the year before. The benchmark price in Langley hit $579,200, a five per cent year-over-year increase. The number of homes for sale was up slightly compared to last year.

Condos saw the biggest single jump in year-over-year sales among the three housing categories.

There were 127 sales of condos in November in Langley, a 95.4 per cent jump from the same month in 2019.

The benchmark price was $398,000, up 5.2 per cent from a year earlier.

While detached houses are in short supply and townhouses remained steady, a lot more condos came onto the market.

There were 346 active listings in November, up 28.6 per cent from the same month a year ago, and only down 11.5 per cent from October. There were 164 new listings just this month, a 72.6 per cent jump from a year earlier.

