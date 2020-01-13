House, trailer destroyed in Surrey fires on Monday

Vacant house burned in Clayton Heights, trailer was destroyed in Whalley. Two elderly men living in the trailer weren't injured

Surrey firefighters fought two blazes on Monday that destroyed a house and a trailer.

A two-alarm fire destroyed a 4,000-square foot vacant house in the 18600-block of 72nd Avenue, in Clayton Heights, just before 9 a.m.

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said the building was a “total loss.”

What caused the fire was unknown at press time. Nobody was injured, he said.

The second fire was in the 10600-block of King George Boulevard.

Carmichael said a trailer that two elderly men had been living in, “in someone’s back yard,” was a “total loss.”

He said there were no injuries, “and those two people are being taken care of by emergency social services. All of the shelters are full, with no place for them to go.

“They both got out of the trailer but those things go up very quickly and they lost everything; cellphones, clothes, everything. It’s sad. One of the fellows was 85,” Carmichael said.

