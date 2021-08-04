House, RV damaged in early-morning South Surrey fire

White Rock and Surrey fire crews battled blaze near border of the two cities

An RV and a house caught fire near 16 Avenue and 160 Street early Sunday (Aug. 1) morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A structure fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning on the Surrey-White Rock border was quickly extinguished, thanks to co-operation from firefighters on both sides of the line.

At approximately 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 1, White Rock firefighters were called to a structure fire near the corner of Stayte Road and North Bluff Road.

Upon arrival, White Rock firefighters found an RV ablaze on the north side of 16 Avenue, in the city of Surrey, with flames spreading to a nearby house.

The fire caused extensive damage to both the house and RV. No injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated by Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit.

“Based on the evidence gathered to date, the incident is being investigated as an Arson,” police said via email.

Although the fire was located in Surrey, White Rock firefighters started battling the blaze because they were first to arrive, Surrey Fire Service assistant Chief Steve Serbic told Peace Arch News.

Serbic and White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe said it’s common practice for the first crew to arrive to start dousing the flames, regardless of which city the fire is in.

After knocking down the flames, firefighting efforts were passed to Surrey Fire Service.

“We’ve got a fantastic relationship with White Rock fire and when we work together, it’s seamless,” Serbic told PAN.

“White Rock did all the heavy lifting at the beginning, they were first on scene.”

While a neighbour reported hearing “explosions” coming from the fire, Serbic said there are many possible causes for the loud bangs, including the tires of the RV.

“It’s not uncommon with fires. It can be anything. It can be paint cans. Usually when a fire is active it’s very loud, popping. That fire was very active. White Rock arrived first and then Surrey pulled in behind them and then took over the scene.”

Including White Rock, eight firetrucks and 25 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Serbic said the reason White Rock Fire was first to respond to the scene is that dispatch received information that the caller was phoning from the White Rock side of 16 Avenue.

