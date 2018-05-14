House on Service Road destroyed in early morning fire

No occupants were home at the time of the fire

A home on Service Rd was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning. PHOTO COURTESY DENIS HENRI

A house on Service Road was destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday, May 14.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Service Road, off of Highway 4 west of Port Alberni, shortly after 4 a.m.

“It was a fully-involved structure fire by the time we arrived on scene,” said Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Mike Cann.

The occupants, he said, were out of town at the time of the incident, and the building was a complete loss.

Approximately 30 members were on scene from all four fire departments (Sproat Lake, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Port Alberni) to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

