Fire gutted a house on the 400 block of Rossland Avenue Friday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

House fire shuts down Rossland Avenue

Police have shut down the 400 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail, more to come ...

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of Rossland Avenue. Traffic is currently blocked while firefighters are on scene battling the blaze.

More to come.

