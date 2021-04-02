House fire reported by Langley firefighter driving to crash scene

Blaze was reported around 3 a.m. on Friday

While driving to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Friday morning, a Township of Langley firefighter noticed smoke billowing from a house.

The blaze, reported by the local firefighter around 3 a.m., was at a home located at 30th Avenue and 240th Street.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in #LangleyBC early Friday morning. And get this – it was reported after a local firefighter happen to be driving by while heading to a motor vehicle crash. Story to come @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/N6gppB2d7r — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) April 2, 2021

“Crews arrived on scene to find the home fully involved,” explained Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“Crews were quick to prevent the spread of the fire to nearby buildings and trees on the property.”

READ MORE: 20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

Firefighters from several stations responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

“A relative of the property owner reported that the owners are away and nobody was in the residence at the time,” Hewitson said.

A cause has not yet been determined.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times