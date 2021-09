Residents are asked to avoid the area until the fire is clear

House fire on Moss St. in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services is responding to a house fire in Revelstoke.

The fire started before 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the intersection between Moss St. and Cottonwood St.

Police and ambulances are on scene.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

House fire on Moss St. in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

