Courtenay firefighters deal with a fire at a residence on Arden Road Thursday, Jan. 4. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A fire broke out at a home on Arden Road Thursday morning (Jan. 4). When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved.

All (human) occupants of the home escaped safely, although there are still some pets unaccounted for.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire quickly. Record reporter Erin Haluschak is on scene and will provide an update shortly.

More to come…