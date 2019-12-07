House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

View Royal Fire Rescue says fire is now out

View Royal Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning that sent one individual to hospital.

Fire crews were called to the 100-block of Atkins Road around 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire.

Several emergency vehicles are parked along Atkins Road. pic.twitter.com/ZYUVs2KIiV — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 7, 2019

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst said the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire while crews were on route due to the heavy smoke and fire visible from about 0.5 kilometres away. Colwood Fire Rescue sent one engine to the scene and Esquimalt and Langford fire departments were on standby.

The fire was out as of 11:40 a.m. Saturday and one person was waken to hospital with burns on their back.

More to come.

